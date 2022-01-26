Instant Analysis: South Florida 54 SMU 74

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2022) –Southern Methodist used a balanced scoring attack and never trailed during a 74-54 American Athletic Conference win over South Florida at the Yuengling Center Wednesday night in Tampa.

The Bulls (6-11, 1-5 AAC) were led by Caleb Murphy's 14 points, Jamir Chaplin came off the bench to score 11 and Javon Greene added 10 points.

Marcus Weathers led the Mustangs (15-4, 6-1 AAC) with 17 points, Kendric Davis scored 13 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists and Emmanuel Bandomel scored 12 points -- on 4-of-7 three-pointers.



Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Tim Jankovich (left) checks on Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) as he checks out after a fall during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: SMU opened the second half by outscoring USF 17-6 in the first 8:07 to push its 11-point halftime lead to 53-31. The Bulls never got closer to the Mustangs than 18 points. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Weathers made 6-of-7 shots, grabbed four rebounds, dished two assists and had one steal. The Bulls simply could not stop him from doing what he wanted to do tonight. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Mustangs made 54.2 percent of their second half shots.



