BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 51 Tulsa 61

TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 6, 2021 – Jamir Chaplin scored a career high 16 points and two other Bulls finished in double-figures but South Florida looked confused and frustrated by Tulsa’s zone defense in a 51-61 loss at the Yuengling Center Wednesday afternoon.

Xavier Castaneda had 12 points and Caleb Murphy also had 12 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. David Collins, who reportedly has a bad shoulder, and Justin Brown both failed to score.

Michael Durr pulled down 11 rebounds in the loss. It is his fifth consecutive game with double digit rebounds. Durr becomes the first Bull since Kentrell Gransberry to have five straight double-digit rebound games.