BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 51 Tulsa 61

Instant Analysis: South Florida 51 Tulsa 61
TAMPA, FLA., JAN. 6, 2021 – Jamir Chaplin scored a career high 16 points and two other Bulls finished in double-figures but South Florida looked confused and frustrated by Tulsa’s zone defense in a 51-61 loss at the Yuengling Center Wednesday afternoon.
Xavier Castaneda had 12 points and Caleb Murphy also had 12 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. David Collins, who reportedly has a bad shoulder, and Justin Brown both failed to score.
Michael Durr pulled down 11 rebounds in the loss. It is his fifth consecutive game with double digit rebounds. Durr becomes the first Bull since Kentrell Gransberry to have five straight double-digit rebound games.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tulsa pushed its lead to 57-43 with 1:54 left to play.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Brandon Rachal scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists, had four steals and blocked a shot in just 25 minutes of playing time. He. Was. Busy. He scored efficiently too on 6-of-12 shooting.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tulsa outscored USF in the paint 30-18. That’s right, 49.1 percent of Tulsa’s points were scored in the paint today.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF is now 0-10 against Tulsa and they fell below .500 in The American. The Bulls didn’t look ready to play when the game started or to start the second half. With a couple of exceptions, the players just seemed to lack energy.