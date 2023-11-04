Byrum Brown threw for 357-yards and a career-best five touchdowns Saturday but South Florida could not get enough stops on defense and fell to Memphis 50-59 in an American Athletic Conference game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The last USF quarterback to throw five TD passes in a game was Marquel Blackwell on Oct. 19, 2002 (at East Carolina). Brown also rushed for 100-yards on 23 carries.



The Bulls fell behind 14-0 less than four minutes into the game but fought back to take a 42-38 lead when Kelley Joiner rushed for a nine yard touchdown with 6:53 left in the third quarter.

The Bulls defense gave up back-to-back touchdowns, one an 85-yard catch-and-run score by the Tigers.



