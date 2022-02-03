Instant Analysis: South Florida 49 UCF 68
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2022) – Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry combined to score 43 points to lead UCF (13-7, 5-5 AAC) to a 68-49 victory over South Florida Thursday night at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.
The Knights led by as much as 24-points in the win.
The Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC) were led by Russel Tchewa’s career best 13 points. Caleb Murphy had 11 points – nine of which came in the first half. Jamir Chaplin and Bayron Matos each grabbed a team high six rebounds.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Green Jr. hit a deep three with 8:22 left in the game to give UCF a 58-37 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Although Green had a game high 23 points, Perry’s 20 points were more efficient. Perry made 7-of-13 shots, (5-of-10 three-pointers)
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: UCF made 14 three-pointers tonight versus 2-of-13 perimeter shooting by the Bulls.
THE BOTTOM LINE: For the third consecutive game, USF combined a poor finish to the first half with a poor start to the second half and has now lost four games in a row and eight of its last nine going back to Christmas Day. Up next for the Bulls is a two-game home stand starting Monday against Temple (ESPN+) and concluding on Wednesday against Cincinnati (ESPN+). The Owls and Bearcats are currently tied for third place in The American.