Instant Analysis: South Florida 49 UCF 68

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2022) – Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry combined to score 43 points to lead UCF (13-7, 5-5 AAC) to a 68-49 victory over South Florida Thursday night at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The Knights led by as much as 24-points in the win.

The Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC) were led by Russel Tchewa’s career best 13 points. Caleb Murphy had 11 points – nine of which came in the first half. Jamir Chaplin and Bayron Matos each grabbed a team high six rebounds.