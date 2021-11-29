Instant Analysis: South Florida 49 Boston College 64
James Karnik scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Quinten Post had 11 points and T.J. Bickerstaff added 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Boston College to a 64-49 victory over South Florida Monday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
The Eagles finished the game by shooting six-of-six from the floor. It is the first time this season that a Bulls opponent scored at least 60 points.
Caleb Murphy led USF with 11 points, Russel Tchewa and Sam Hines Jr. each had seven rebounds in the loss.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Karnik scored on a dunk following a turnover by USF freshman point guard Trey Moss. Karnik’s dunk made it 57-44 with 2:53 left in the game.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Karnik was very efficient tonight. His points came on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 beyond the arc. He pulled down four OREB, had a steal and just one turnover in 22 minutes of action.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had 15 OREB but just 4 second chance points.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF played well enough defensively to win but not well enough offensively. Which has been a recurring theme in the team’s three losses this season. Up next for the Bulls is South Carolina State on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center.