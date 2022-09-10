USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. completed 17-of-28 passes for 219 yards and one interception. He has yet to throw his first touchdown pass as a Bull.

TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 10, 2022) – South Florida (1-1, 0-0 AAC) turned three Howard (0-3, 0-0 MEAC) turnovers into 21 consecutive points and Brian Battie rushed for 105 yards in a 42-20 win over Howard in front of an announced crowd of 28,554 at Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: K’wan Powell rushed up the middle for a one-yard touchdown to give USF a 28 point lead with 8:05 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Battie had 125 all-purpose yards on the night and an exciting touchdown run.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bison had 418 yards in total offense, 180 on the ground. USF was missing Antonio Grier and a few other regulars but it clearly has some things to address on defense.

WHAT A PLAY: Battie took a handoff, ran through a huge hole on the right side and ran 60 yards untouched into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Bulls a 35-14 lead with 11:37 left in the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF gets a much needed win before two tough road games, starting next Saturday at Florida at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and culminating at Louisville on Sept. 24 (Time and TV TBA).



