Instant Analysis: South Florida 42 Houston 54

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 6, 2021) – South Florida Bulls sophomore Brian Battie returned two kick offs for touchdowns and freshman Timmy McClain threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Cougars (8-1; 6-0 American) ruined USF’s (2-7; 1-4 American) homecoming with a 54-42 win in Raymond James Stadium Saturday night. With the loss, USF clinched its seventh losing season since 2011.

South Florida Bulls halfback Brian Battie returned the opening kick off for a touchdown against Houston in Raymond James Stadium. (Mary Holt - USF Athletics)

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis: IT WAS OVER WHEN: Alton ran to his right for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:27 remaining in the game to give the Cougars a 54-42 lead. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Clayton Tune completed 80-percent (20-of-25) of his passes for 371-yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. Tune completed passes to six different receivers. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls’ much maligned defense gave up 647 net total yards. The Cougars averaged 6.9 yards per rush and 18.3 yards per pass completion.