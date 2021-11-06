Instant Analysis: South Florida 42 Houston 54
TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 6, 2021) – South Florida Bulls sophomore Brian Battie returned two kick offs for touchdowns and freshman Timmy McClain threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Cougars (8-1; 6-0 American) ruined USF’s (2-7; 1-4 American) homecoming with a 54-42 win in Raymond James Stadium Saturday night.
With the loss, USF clinched its seventh losing season since 2011.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Alton ran to his right for a 16-yard touchdown with 2:27 remaining in the game to give the Cougars a 54-42 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Clayton Tune completed 80-percent (20-of-25) of his passes for 371-yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception. Tune completed passes to six different receivers.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Bulls’ much maligned defense gave up 647 net total yards. The Cougars averaged 6.9 yards per rush and 18.3 yards per pass completion.
WHAT A PLAY: On third and eight from the Bulls 18-yard line, Clayton Tune escaped the pocket, is pressured and eventually knocked down by Tramel Logan, but heaves an 18-yard pass to the back of the end zone that is caught by Jake Herslow for a TD.
THE BOTTOM LINE: Houston had more, and better, tools in its toolkit than USF and methodically earned its sixth straight win over the Bulls. USF has a short week to prepare for a Friday night date with the top team in the American Athletic Conference as No. 2 Cincinnati (9-0, 5-0 American) comes to Tampa Friday night.