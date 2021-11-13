Instant Analysis: South Florida 41 Ga. Southern 53

Georgia Southern was led by Elijah McCadden who scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and had 3 assists.

It took a last second three-pointer by Patrick for the Bulls to avoid being held to 38 points. USF shot just 26 percent for the game. The last time USF scored less than 50 points was Feb. 24, 2021 against Temple (47).

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 13, 2021) – D.J. Patrick scored a game high 18 points but the rest of South Florida’s offense was stifled by Georgia Southern’s defense and USF was defeated by the Eagles 53-41 Saturday in the Yuengling Center.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Georgia Southern wing Cam Bryant threw down a dunk in transition to give GSU a 53-36 lead with 3:16 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Patrick was 5-of-11 in the first half. All of his made attempts were three-pointers.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The shooting percentage was woeful but almost more shocking was that Georgia Southern owned a 30-14 scoring advantage in points in the paint.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Simply put, this is a bad loss for USF. The Georgia Southern Eagles were picked to finish 11th in a 12-team conference. Winning isn’t easy but losing to, what is expected to be, a bottom feeder team in the Sun Belt Conference shouldn’t happen to USF.

Except it just did.

The Bulls have some things to fix and they’ve got to get to work fixing them this evening because they play North Carolina A&T on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Yuengling Center then No. 22 Auburn comes to Tampa on Friday.