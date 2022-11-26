Will Jones II and Mekhi LaPointe each had eight tackles to lead the Bulls defense.

TAMPA, FLA., (Nov. 22, 2022) – South Florida battled back from a 28-point deficit to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter but UCF (9-2, 6-3 AAC) scored a late touchdown to secure a 46-39 victory Saturday night before 32,217 at Raymond James Stadium.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Byrum Brown’s Hail Mary pass to Holden Willis was broken up by Davonte Brown in the end zone as time expired.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Who do you think? Battie had another stellar game. In addition to his rushing yards, Battie had nine receiving yards and 100-yards on kickoff returns for an incredible 253 all-purpose yards on the night.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: When it had to UCF converted on third down (10-of-12) to extend drives and keep the ball away from the Bulls

WHAT A PLAY: With 9:09 to play in the third quarter and the Bulls facing a second and seven at its 24, Battie took a handoff, ran to his left, cut back and ran for 68-yards to the UCF 8-yard line. That play set up the second USF touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: This game was exciting but it is still a loss. The long nightmare that was the Bulls’ 2002 football season is over. They were victorious one time, against Howard on Sept. 10. Fourth year USF seniors tasted victory eight times during their career and four of those wins came in the 2019 season. The attention of Bulls’ football fans will not turn primarily towards the search for a new head coach while also monitoring news about USF players entering the transfer portal.



