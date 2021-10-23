Instant Analysis: South Florida 34 Temple 14

USF (2-5, 1-2 American) was very efficient offensively, scoring on six consecutive possessions at one point and piled up a program record 421 yards rushing. It is the third time the Bulls have eclipsed 400 yards rushing in a game.

TAMPA, FLA., (OCT. 23, 2021) – South Florida running back Jaren Mangham ran for 152 yards, two touchdowns and Kelly Joiner ran for 126 yards and another score to lead the Bulls to a 34-14 win over Temple Saturday night in Raymond James Stadium.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Mangham ran one-yard for a TD to make the score 34-14 with 11:07 left in the third quarter.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: I could give this to the entire USF backfield but Mangham rushing for 100+ yards for the first time in his career was too good to pass up.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF had the same number of first downs (34) as Temple had total plays (34).

WHAT A PLAY: Temple quarterback D’Wan Mathis threw a perfect pass to Randle Jones for a 70-yard touchdown. It was the first play from scrimmage after USF took a 14-0 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF simultaneously snaps its 14-game losing streak to AAC and FBS teams that stretched back to Oct. 26, 2019 (East Carolina). Ironically the Bulls have a short week to prepare to face ECU Thursday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC at 7 p.m. on ESPN.