TAMPA, FLA., (Oct. 15, 2022) – Tulane (6-1, 3-0 AAC) scored 28 second-half points to turn a close game into a 45-31 victory to ruin South Florida’s (1-6, 0-3 AAC) homecoming game Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon was enjoying his most efficient game as a Bull when he went down with an injury late in the second quarter after rushing for eight yards.

Bohanon completed 7-of-8 passes for 109-yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 59-yards on five carries and another touchdown.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Quarterback Michael Pratt scored from the one-yard line to give Tulane a 45-24 lead with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter. The score completed a seven play, 54-yard scoring drive for the Green Wave.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Pratt completed 22-of-34 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 18 yards and two more scores.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: South Florida’s defense allowed 500+ yards again.

WHAT A PLAY: Tulane running back Tyjae Spears ran untouched through the biggest gap I’ve seen since I last watched Good Morning America for a 75-yard touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The losses continue to pile up both in games and in players to injuries. The Bulls will avoid a loss next Saturday because its their bye week. Next up for USF is a trip to Houston Sat. Oct. 29. Game time is TBA.



