TAMPA, Fla., (Sep. 16, 2023) – No. 10 Alabama running back Roydell Williams rushed for 129-yards and a touchdown, and Alabama scored 17 consecutive points to defeat South Florida (1-2) 17-3 Saturday in front of 65,138 at Raymond James Stadium.

The game was interrupted by a 54-minute weather delay with 12:44 left in the second quarter and the Bulls leading 3-0.

Quarterback Byrum Brown led all USF ball carriers with 92-yards on 23 carries but he was 14-28 through the air for just 87 yards.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Brown’s pass deep to the right intended for Michael Brown-Stephens was intercepted by Malachi Moore in the end zone for a touch back with 6:29 to play. The Crimson Tide then went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown that took 5:56 off the clock.



HE STOLE THE SHOW: Daquan Evans recorded eight tackles, (four solo), four tackles for a loss, three sacks, broke up a pass and had a quarterback hurry.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The USF defense posted five sacks. It is the most sacks in a game for USF since 2019.

THE BOTTOM LINE: It’s a loss but the Bulls defense played one its best games in years and they proved that they can hang with a power five team. Up next for USF is Rice on Sat. Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. That game is available on ESPNU.



