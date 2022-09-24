INSTANT ANALYSIS: South Florida 3 Louisville 41
Remember all of that optimism after South Florida nearly upset Florida in The Swamp?
It got canceled on a cool but cloudy afternoon in Kentucky.
USF (1-3) turned the ball over three times, entered the Red Zone just once and gained just 158 yards in a 41-3 loss to Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Cardinals Stadium.
The last time the Bulls scored less than 10 points was also against N.C. State in the 2021 season opener.
The Bulls were without wide receivers Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Ajou Ajou. Weaver leads the team in receptions (20) and yards (252). Horn and Ajou have combined for six catches for 71 yards.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham run eight yards for a touchdown with 6:12 left in the first half. That score gave Louisville a 28-0 lead.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: used his arm and his legs to get Louisville’s season back on track. The redshirt senior ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. All in the first half.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Louisville had 542 yards of offense on 76-plays for an average of 7.1 yards per play.
WHAT A PLAY: Cardinals receiver Jaelin Carter made a diving catch of a 26-yard pass from Cunningham at the goal line to put Louisville ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF was without two starting wide receivers, but the offense was simply too one-dimensional. The defense, well, the defense gave up 229 yards rushing IN THE FIRST HALF. Up next, USF returns home to host East Carolina on Sat. Oct. 1. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.