Remember all of that optimism after South Florida nearly upset Florida in The Swamp?

It got canceled on a cool but cloudy afternoon in Kentucky.

USF (1-3) turned the ball over three times, entered the Red Zone just once and gained just 158 yards in a 41-3 loss to Louisville (2-2, 0-2 ACC) Saturday afternoon at Cardinals Stadium.

The last time the Bulls scored less than 10 points was also against N.C. State in the 2021 season opener.

The Bulls were without wide receivers Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Ajou Ajou. Weaver leads the team in receptions (20) and yards (252). Horn and Ajou have combined for six catches for 71 yards.



