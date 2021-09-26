 BullsInsider - Instant Analysis: South Florida 27 No. 15 BYU 35
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 00:43:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Instant Analysis: South Florida 27 No. 15 BYU 35

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

PROVO, UT, SEPT. 25, 2021 – Brigham Young head coach Kalani Sitake talked all week about avoiding another slow start and playing fast against South Florida.

His team did just that.

No. 15 BYU (4-0) scored three touchdowns on its first three possessions while backup quarterback Baylor Romney threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns IN THE FIRST HALF. USF (1-3) won the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars downed the Bulls 35-27 Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

South Florida Bulls, USF
BYU Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) makes a a first down catch past USF defensive back TJ Robinson in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

IT WAS OVER WHEN: BYU got a first down after Spencer Shrader’s onside kick went out of bounds with 5:41 to play. The Bulls were out of timeouts and couldn’t stop the clock.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Baylor Romney was a very efficient 20-of-25 for 305 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Cougars had five plays that gained 25 yards or more. This led to a healthy 8.9 yard average per play.

WHAT A PLAY: On first and ten from the BYU 37-yard line, Baylor Romney got plenty of time and completed a pass to his brother, wide receiver Gunner Romney who got behind South Florida Bulls defensive back TJ Robinson. Romney made a diving catch for a first down at the USF 14-yard line.

THE BOTTOM LINE: A true freshman QB, missing a starting WR and a key tailback is not ideal for a matchup with a top-15 team, but whatever. USF completes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 1-3 record. The Bulls really competed in the second half and will fly home immediately after the game, have Sunday off and begin preparing for their game in Dallas Sat., Oct. 2 at SMU. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida Bulls, USF
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}