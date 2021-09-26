Instant Analysis: South Florida 27 No. 15 BYU 35

PROVO, UT, SEPT. 25, 2021 – Brigham Young head coach Kalani Sitake talked all week about avoiding another slow start and playing fast against South Florida. His team did just that. No. 15 BYU (4-0) scored three touchdowns on its first three possessions while backup quarterback Baylor Romney threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns IN THE FIRST HALF. USF (1-3) won the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars downed the Bulls 35-27 Saturday in LaVell Edwards Stadium. BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

BYU Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) makes a a first down catch past USF defensive back TJ Robinson in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

IT WAS OVER WHEN: BYU got a first down after Spencer Shrader’s onside kick went out of bounds with 5:41 to play. The Bulls were out of timeouts and couldn’t stop the clock. HE STOLE THE SHOW: Baylor Romney was a very efficient 20-of-25 for 305 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The Cougars had five plays that gained 25 yards or more. This led to a healthy 8.9 yard average per play.

WHAT A PLAY: On first and ten from the BYU 37-yard line, Baylor Romney got plenty of time and completed a pass to his brother, wide receiver Gunner Romney who got behind South Florida Bulls defensive back TJ Robinson. Romney made a diving catch for a first down at the USF 14-yard line.

THE BOTTOM LINE: A true freshman QB, missing a starting WR and a key tailback is not ideal for a matchup with a top-15 team, but whatever. USF completes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 1-3 record. The Bulls really competed in the second half and will fly home immediately after the game, have Sunday off and begin preparing for their game in Dallas Sat., Oct. 2 at SMU. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.