South Florida (1-7, 0-4 AAC) found itself down by two touchdowns at halftime to Houston (5-3, 3-1 AAC), battled in the second but lost 42-27 Saturday afternoon at TDECU Stadium.

In his first start of the season, sophomore quarterback Katravis Marsh threw for 232 yards on 21-of-30 passes, one touchdown and no interceptions. Marsh also ran the ball seven times for 20 yards.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Houston receiver KeSean Carter grabbed a 28 yard pass from Clayton Tune in the end zone for a touchdown. That throw-and-catch gave the Cougars a 42-21 lead with 13:25 left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Battie continues to have a career-best season. Battie rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, caught 4 passes for 47 yards and returned 2 kickoffs for 15 yards for 168 all-purpose yards on the day.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Tune shredded the Bulls secondary for 380-yards passing on 31-of-37 completions and four touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.

WHAT A PLAY: Tune threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to Nathaniel Dell, who ran towards the USF sidelines but pitched the ball back to Tune, who threw a 28-yard pass to Carter in the end zone. It was a trick play that ended in a treat for Houston.

THE BOTTOM LINE: For the sixth consecutive game the Bulls played hard, even when the game was getting away from them, but the result was the same – a loss. Up next for USF is a date with Temple in Philadelphia Sat. Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.



