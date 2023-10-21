Instant Analysis: South Florida 24 Connecticut 21
South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) running back Nay’Quan Wright ran for a touchdown with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter and defensive back Daquan Evans recovered a Connecticut (1-6) fumble two minutes later, as USF defeated UConn 24-21 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT.
Linebacker Jhalyn Shuler (8 tackles), defensive back Jaelen Stokes (7 tackles) and linebacker Mac Harris (7 tackles) paced the USF defense.
BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris recovered a fumble on a multi-lateral play by UConn as time expired.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: Wright rushed for 186-yards on 26 carries (7.2 ypc) and scored two touchdowns. Wright had runs of 30, 41 and 47 yards on the day. This was his third-career 100-yard game and his second in a row.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was three-of-six in the Red Zone. If the Bulls were more efficient inside the 20-yard line, even if they added two field goals, they win this game comfortably.
WHAT A PLAY: With 11-seconds left in the first half UConn QB Ta'Quan Roberson's pass deep to the right, intended for Cameron Ross, was intercepted by Stokes at the USF 8-yard line. Stokes returned the ball 27-yards to the USF 35 as time expired. The INT prevented UConn from padding its lead right before half time.
THE BOTTOM LINE: USF found a way to win a game that looked like it was getting away from them. The Bulls snap a two-game losing streak and head into a much needed bye week.