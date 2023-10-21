South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) running back Nay’Quan Wrigh t ran for a touchdown with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter and defensive back Daquan Evans recovered a Connecticut (1-6) fumble two minutes later, as USF defeated UConn 24-21 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris recovered a fumble on a multi-lateral play by UConn as time expired.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Wright rushed for 186-yards on 26 carries (7.2 ypc) and scored two touchdowns. Wright had runs of 30, 41 and 47 yards on the day. This was his third-career 100-yard game and his second in a row.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was three-of-six in the Red Zone. If the Bulls were more efficient inside the 20-yard line, even if they added two field goals, they win this game comfortably.

WHAT A PLAY: With 11-seconds left in the first half UConn QB Ta'Quan Roberson's pass deep to the right, intended for Cameron Ross, was intercepted by Stokes at the USF 8-yard line. Stokes returned the ball 27-yards to the USF 35 as time expired. The INT prevented UConn from padding its lead right before half time.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF found a way to win a game that looked like it was getting away from them. The Bulls snap a two-game losing streak and head into a much needed bye week.



