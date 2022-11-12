TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2022) – South Florida tailback Brian Battie rushed for 145 yards and quarterback Katravis Marsh threw for 178 yards and a touchdown but SMU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) spoiled Daniel Da Prato’s debut as USF interim head coach by scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to break open a tied game on the way to a 41-23 victory over the Bulls on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

This was Battie’s third straight 100-yard game, his fifth for the season.

Marsh was carted off the field after an SMU defender’s shoulder hit Marsh in the head on a running play.

Down by ten early, USF (1-9, 0-6 AAC) rallied to tie the game at 17-17 seconds before halftime. Once again, it was the Bulls defense that got toasted in defeat.





