{{ timeAgo('2022-11-12 14:36:28 -0600') }} football

Instant Analysis: South Florida 23 SMU 41

Russ Wood
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 12, 2022) – South Florida tailback Brian Battie rushed for 145 yards and quarterback Katravis Marsh threw for 178 yards and a touchdown but SMU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) spoiled Daniel Da Prato’s debut as USF interim head coach by scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to break open a tied game on the way to a 41-23 victory over the Bulls on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

This was Battie’s third straight 100-yard game, his fifth for the season.

Marsh was carted off the field after an SMU defender’s shoulder hit Marsh in the head on a running play.

Down by ten early, USF (1-9, 0-6 AAC) rallied to tie the game at 17-17 seconds before halftime. Once again, it was the Bulls defense that got toasted in defeat.


South Florida, USF, Bulls
Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai ( (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: SMU kicker Collin Rogers made a 45-yard field goal to make the score 41-17 with 8:02 remaining in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was very efficient Saturday connecting on 70 percent of his passes (19-of-27), for 280-yards and two touchdowns.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Once again the USF defense allowed 500+ yards (553). SMU gained 477-yards through three quarters.

WHAT A PLAY: Down by 10 in the second quarter, Marsh took the snap, faked it to running back Jason Albritton, faked it to Battie and lofted a beautiful pass that wide receiver Xavier Weaver caught in-stride in the end zone for a touchdown.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF played inspired football in the first half but talent, like cream when you’re baking a cake, rises and SMU’s talent took over the game in the second half. Up next for the Bulls is a Friday night date at Tulsa on Nov. 18. Game time is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.


