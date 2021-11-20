Instant Analysis: South Florida 14 Tulane 45

USF opened the game with an eight play 65-yard touchdown drive then Tulane (2-9; 1-6) proceeded to score touchdowns on each of its first five possessions to take a 35-7 lead into the locker room at half-time.

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 20, 2021) – South Florida (2-9; 1-6 American) was unable to find a spark on offense and its woes on defense continued in a 45-7 loss at Tulane in American Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Randa Copeland fumbled at the USF15 after catching a short pass from McClain. Tulane recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown two plays later to make it 42-7 with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Tulane QB Michael Pratt passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns while completing 19-of-24 of his pass attempts. His quarterback rating for the game was 220.9.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Of Tulane’s 501 total yards, 365 yards came on 12 plays.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The USF offense couldn't find a rhythm and the Bulls' woes on defense continued. Even Spencer Shrader missed his first field goal of the season. It just wasn't USF's day. Up next is a Black Friday tilt at UCF in what could be the final time the two rivals play each other for a while.