Leading 21-14 at the half, the Owls (3-3; 2-0 AAC) scored 21-points in less than seven minutes during the third quarter to break the game open. FAU’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half.

USF (3-4; 2-2 AAC) has now lost three games in a row and four straight Homecoming games. Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106-yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown. Tight end Gunnar Greenwald caught a two-yard pass from Byrum Brown for the Bulls other score.

TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2023) – Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for 382-yards, LaJohntay Wester posted 190 all-purpose yards and the Owls ran South Florida out of Raymond James Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 36,670 on Saturday.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Wester returned a punt, untouched, 68-yards for a touchdown with 6:14 left in the third quarter to make the score 42-14.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: As good as Wester was, and he was dynamic, Richardson threw three touchdown passes, completed 31-of-38 passes (82 percent) and spread those completions around to nine receivers.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The FAU offense had 12-plays that gained at least 20-yards, four of 30+ yards -- that doesn't include Wester's 67-yard punt return.



WHAT A PLAY: On second and 11 at the USF 24, Wright took a hand off and rushed to the right for a gain of 41-yards to the FAU 35.

THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida’s defense has regressed significantly since the calendar turned to October. Today, the offense also struggled and that provided the perfect storm for a blowout loss. Up next for USF is a road trip to Connecticut (1-5). Suddenly that game does not look like a gimmie. The Huskies lone win came at Rice and they are coming off a bye week. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Net.



