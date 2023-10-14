Instant Analysis: South Florida 14 FAU 56
TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2023) – Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for 382-yards, LaJohntay Wester posted 190 all-purpose yards and the Owls ran South Florida out of Raymond James Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 36,670 on Saturday.
USF (3-4; 2-2 AAC) has now lost three games in a row and four straight Homecoming games. Nay’Quan Wright rushed for 106-yards on 15 carries and scored one touchdown. Tight end Gunnar Greenwald caught a two-yard pass from Byrum Brown for the Bulls other score.
Leading 21-14 at the half, the Owls (3-3; 2-0 AAC) scored 21-points in less than seven minutes during the third quarter to break the game open. FAU’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half.
BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Wester returned a punt, untouched, 68-yards for a touchdown with 6:14 left in the third quarter to make the score 42-14.
HE STOLE THE SHOW: As good as Wester was, and he was dynamic, Richardson threw three touchdown passes, completed 31-of-38 passes (82 percent) and spread those completions around to nine receivers.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: The FAU offense had 12-plays that gained at least 20-yards, four of 30+ yards -- that doesn't include Wester's 67-yard punt return.
WHAT A PLAY: On second and 11 at the USF 24, Wright took a hand off and rushed to the right for a gain of 41-yards to the FAU 35.
THE BOTTOM LINE: South Florida’s defense has regressed significantly since the calendar turned to October. Today, the offense also struggled and that provided the perfect storm for a blowout loss. Up next for USF is a road trip to Connecticut (1-5). Suddenly that game does not look like a gimmie. The Huskies lone win came at Rice and they are coming off a bye week. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Net.