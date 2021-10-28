Instant Analysis: South Florida 14 East Carolina 29

FEB. 17, 2021 – Sophomore Kelly Joiner Jr. rushed for 103 yards, junior Jaren Mangham rushed for 67 yards and a score but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 29-14 South Florida loss to East Carolina Thursday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Despite facing difficult conditions on a rainy night in Greenville, N.C. ECU (4-4; 2-2 American) scored 23 unanswered second half points to take control of the game. The Pirates defense even got in on the scoring with a pick-six.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: USF (2-6; 1-3 American) quarterback Katravis Marsh’s pass, intended for Xavier Weaver, was intercepted by Teagan Wilk at the 50. Wilk returned the interception for 6 yards to the USF 44 with 4:45 to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: ECU defensive back Teagan Wilk didn’t have double-digit tackles, but he always seemed to be around the ball tonight. He had x total tackles, x solo, forced a fumble and picked off one of Marsh’s passes.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: ECU owned the time of possession statistic 21:38 to 38:22. The Pirates were very efficient in the second half scoring on three of their first four possessions.

WHAT A PLAY: On second and three from the USF 20 during the Bulls first scoring drive, Joiner rushed up the middle for 47 yards to the ECU 33 yard line and a first down.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF had the lead at halftime for the third consecutive game but its offense bogged down in the soggy field, then came the turnovers and penalties and this game was over. Up next for the Bulls is Houston on Saturday Nov. 6 (Homecoming) in Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.