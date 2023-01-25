Three South Florida players scored in double figures led by Keyshawn Bryant’s 21 points but Temple outlasted USF 79-76 in overtime Wednesday night at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Selton Miguel and Russel Tchewa both scored 15 points for the Bulls (9-12; 2-6 AAC). Miguel had four assists and Tchewa grabbed seven rebounds. Corey Walker Jr. had season-highs in points (8) and rebounds (8). Tyler Harris dished a game-high six assists but was held to four points in the loss.

Khalif Battle scored a game high 25 points -- 12 in the second half and seven in overtime for the Owls (13-9; 7-2).



BullsInsider.com covered the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: Harris missed a corner three with three-seconds left in the game.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Bryant came off the bench and made a season-best eight shots from the field, 2-of-5 beyond the arc. Bryant also grabbed six rebounds and had an assist.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: USF was woeful from the charity stripe making 8-of-21 (38.1 percent).

WHAT A PLAY: With 42 seconds left in the first half, Corey Walker Jr. grabbed a rebound and started the Bulls fast break with an outlet pass to Harris who saw Keyshawn Bryant cutting along the baseline to the basket. Bryant caught Harris’ pass in stride and went up for a monster two-handed dunk to tie the game at 31 with 39-seconds left in the half.

THE BOTTOM LINE: The Bulls fell behind by ten late in the second half, battled back but couldn’t make a shot at the end of regulation to win or in overtime to extend the game for another five minutes. Up next for USF is a Sunday date at SMU.



