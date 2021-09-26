Indiana guard Ryan Conwell commits to South Florida
Ryan Conwell had never been to South Florida’s campus prior to his official visit over the weekend of Sept. 10-12 but Conwell built a strong bond with USF coaches from afar and it grew stronger on his trip.
Once the 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, out of Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN), spent time with the players, toured the USF basketball facilities and campus he shut down his recruitment and committed to Brian Gregory.
Conwell selected USF over a group of finalists that included Virginia Tech, Wichita State, Murray State, Middle Tennessee State, Indiana State, Charlotte, Northern Kentucky, Appalachian State and Nevada.
Playing for the Eric Gordon (EG10) All-Stars 2022 team, Conwell had a productive July including a 33 point performance that featured him making seven three-pointers while a USF assistant coach was watching.
In his junior season at Pike H.S., Conwell averaged 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
BullsInsider.com hasn’t written much about Conwell – USF only offered two months ago – because he handles himself in a somewhat private manner. Something that was, ironically, refreshing to this reporter despite that making it a challenge to gauge his actual interest in USF.
EG10 All-Stars head coach Cord Baldwin and assistant coach Eddy Wagner have coached Conwell for several years. We asked them what USF is getting in Conwell.
