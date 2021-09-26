Indiana guard Ryan Conwell commits to South Florida

Ryan Conwell had never been to South Florida’s campus prior to his official visit over the weekend of Sept. 10-12 but Conwell built a strong bond with USF coaches from afar and it grew stronger on his trip.

Once the 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, out of Pike High School (Indianapolis, IN), spent time with the players, toured the USF basketball facilities and campus he shut down his recruitment and committed to Brian Gregory.