Hodgson nabs former 5-star forward Daimion Collins from LSU

Former five-star forward Daimion Collins signed with Kentucky out of high school, playing for two years at LSU, before entering the transfer portal looking for an opportunity to tap into the potential that made him the #19 player in the 2021 class.

Collins, after missing most of 2023-24 with a dislocated shoulder, has an extra year for a medical redshirt, and new South Florida coach Bryan Hodgson decided to make him a key piece of his first roster in Tampa.

In his final season in Baton Rouge, Collins averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 58.2% from the field while averaging 1.6 blocks per game in just over 20 minutes per game.

His best game this past year came against Oklahoma when he scored 22 points in 23 minutes and blocked four shots before fouling out in an 82-79 Tigers win.



