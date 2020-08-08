Hobbs commits to the Bulls
South Florida coaches picked up the second commitment of August when Lennard HS standout Jhalin Hobbs announced his pledge on Saturday afternoon. The talented defensive tackle is the second interior defensive line commit for the 2021 class for the Bulls.
While many recruits fall in love with something they see on the visit, for Hobbs is the was the vision new head coach Jeff Scott sold him on the future of the program.
"I really like all the new things USF has coming on campus," he said.
