South Florida added another key piece for the 2025 class on the first day of March with the commitment of Gaither HS defensive lineman Antonio Henley . Henley has been a regular at USF since Alex Golesh and his staff took over the program and he detailed his decision to commit with Bulls Insider.

"I chose USF because I have a great relationship with Coach Golesh and coach Kevin Patrick. It is my hometown and my family doesn't have to travel to watch me play at home. I'm adapted to the environment and I feel like my city will show real love and support," Henley explained his primary factors in committing to the Bulls on Friday.

Both Golesh and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were thrilled with the decision when Henley broke the news to them.

"They were excited when I committed and then went into talking about life and schools and making sure I do what I need to do on and off the field," he said.

Patrick has built a special bond with Henley and that was a major factor in his decision to pick USF as that bond continues to grow into a father figure role for the young defensive lineman.

"Our relationship is unreal down to talking on car rides, talking about real life, chatting it up, getting food, he is definitely someone I need due to me not having a father," Henley said.

The Henley family is also all in on the Bulls.

"My family supports it 100 percent. My mom already decorated the house and my sisters love it," he said.

Living just down the road, Henley has spent plenty of time on the USF campus as well and that helped secure his commitment as well.

"The USF campus is amazing. They have seven food spots on campus. They have a little beach and then they have a mall-looking place. It is so cool," he said.

Henley marks the fifth public commitment for the Bulls for the 2025 class so far marking the second-most in the AAC to date just behind SMU at six.