Harris still gaining offers but "loves" USF
ATLANTA- The Villages (Fla.) safety Mac Harris came up to Atlanta on Monday to compete at the Adidas Camp at Georgia Tech in front of coaches from about 20 colleges. Harris has been slowly expandin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news