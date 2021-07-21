Gregg Glenn III includes South Florida on school list

TAMPA, Fla. (July 21, 2021) – Four-star forward Gregg Glenn III included South Florida on his newly cut school list Wednesday morning along with Georgia , Iona , Michigan and Virginia Tech .

Glenn III, the No. 11 ranked prospect in the 2022 class for the state of Florida and the No. 51 overall prospect in the Rivals150, averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals for Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) Academy the 2021 FHSAA 3A State Champions.

A fairly skilled, strong forward, Glenn III has inside/outside ability at the offensive end but is most efficient inside the arc. He has a decent feel for the game and improving ball skills. USF offered Glenn III in September 2019.