Greene details his decision to flip to USF (FREE)
It has been a busy few days in Tampa, Florida.
Following a weekend official visit, Mallard Creek (NC) Uriah Greene made the decision on Monday to decommit from Colorado State, but he wasn't done yet.
On Wednesday, he finished his recruitment, committing to the Bulls of South Florida.
He caught up with RTB to detail his decision on Wednesday evening.
"It was a great visit," Greene said about the trip. "They made me feel like I was already a part of the team. It was all family. What a great feeling it was."
Greene's trip to USF wasn't originally known and it came together pretty quickly as the staff evaluated their options. A prior relationship between Greene and the staff led to his new level of interest in the program.
"Coach (Allen) Mogdridge, he was recruiting me when he was at Florida International," said Greene. "Once he took over (at USF) they came in the picture. It felt like home when we were up there."
Greene will play OG/C when he arrives in Tampa.