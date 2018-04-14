TAMPA- USF football’s Spring Game is in the books following a 56-55 win by the Green team. The score is a bit misleading, as both teams were given points for things like sacks and interceptions, in addition to points scored from touchdowns and field goals.



The exact methodology was not released, but an example of how the scores are misleading was a ten-point touchdown scored in the second half on a drive led by quarterback, Brett Kean. The touchdown awarded six points from traditional scoring and added bonus points for the distance of the throw and the yards after catch. In other situations, the team on defense might be awarded two points for a defensive stop. The only special teams action was a few field goal attempts. Drives began on the 40 yard line.

Chris Oladokun and Kean took turns leading of the same offense, making it really hard to take much away from the game. Coaches have been quoted recently as saying there was not a frontrunner in the race to replace departed quarterback, Quinton Flowers. And, as it would happen, this game did nothing to put distance between them. They both passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

As would be expected, the defense outperformed the offense. The defenses totaled nine sacks, split relatively even between both passers. There were also several timing issues on passes with both quarterbacks and too many overthrown balls. In their defense, there were way too many drops, as well, by experienced receivers. A third quarterback, Kyle Trina, made an appearance for a couple of drives in the fourth quarter, but he is credited with just one pass attempt.

In the ground game, where the Bulls have ranked high, nationally, for several seasons, there was some surprises. Dave Small led all running backs with 11 carries for 39 total yards. Florida transfer, Jordan Cronkrite, carried just two times, but one of those was for a 21 yard gain. Similarly, Elijah Mack only touched the ball three times, but made one go for 15 yards. Oladokun carried the ball more than any other USF player, 12 times for 37 yards.

Rand St. Felix and Zion Roland were the favorite targets in the passing game, with four catches each. St. Felix led in total yards with 65 and one touchdown. Tyre McCants and Darnel Salomon also had a receiving touchdown apiece, with Salomon’s coming on a 43 yard catch and run.

The quarterback battle isn’t the only pressing issue for Bulls’ fans. The team lost a lot on defense and the Spring Game may have offered some hints as to how they will look in the fall. In particular, the loss of team leading tackler, Auggie Sanchez, leaves a big hole in the middle at linebacker. In the Spring Game, linebackers Khalid McGee and Keirston Johnson totaled seven and six tackles, respectively. McGee’s total was second to defensive back, Nate Ferguson, who was in on an impressive nine total tackles. Safety, Jaymon Thomas, had the lone interception of the game.

Overall, the team looked solid on defense, often getting position on receivers and breaking up passes. The only big runs allowed came on inappropriate play calls. The offense, while loaded with speed, still has a lot of questions to answer before fall camps.