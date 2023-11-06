Tampa, Fla. Nov. 6, 2023 – Sophomore forward Daniela Gonzalez (Career-high 16 points) had a near-perfect night on the floor (6-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), in the University of South Florida’s (1-0) 76-61 season-opening victory against UT Arlington (0-1) on Monday night in the Yuengling Center.

Freshman guard Vittoria Blasigh wrapped up her debut for the Bulls with 15 points, nine of which were from 3-pointers. Two other USF performers rounded out the double-figure scorers, as r-junior forward Romi Levi and sophomore wing Carla Brito finished the night with 10 points apiece.

R-senior guard Aerial Wilson helped out tonight, handing out a team-high eight assists on the night, just two shy of tying her career-best effort. Center Sophomore Emma Johansson grabbed a personal-best seven boards and led USF with five defensive rebounds.

The visiting Mavericks were paced by senior forward Avery Brittingham, who led the visitors with a 16-point showing.

COACH FERNANDEZ SAID

“I told my team in the locker room that we are going to have to play a lot better than that,” said head coach Jose Fernandez. “We are playing a lot of guys that haven’t had featured minutes before, and they just concern themselves on one end of the floor. We played everyone so they all got a good opportunity.”

NOTABLE NUMBERS

The Bulls now hold a 3-2 advantage in the all-time parings with UT Arlington. Tonight’s Starting Lineup: Maria Alvarez, Emma Johansson, Daniela Gonzalez, Aerial Wilson, and Romi Levy.With the victory, USF now has a record of 35-17 in season openers and the Bulls are winners of 10 straight lid lifters.Levy (10-points), Blasigh (15-points), and Evelien Lutje Schipholt (6-points) scored their first points for the green and gold.The Bulls held the lead for a total of 38:49 minutes of action.L’or Mputu and Judit Valero Rodriguez saw their first action for the Bulls. USF led in UT Arlington in points in the paint, 38-14.

UP NEXT

South Florida welcomes Stetson on Friday, Nov. 10, to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center. Tip-off is slated for 4:00 p.m. and the action will air live on ESPN+. Friday’s game is also Student Appreciation Night.







