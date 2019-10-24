Going in-depth with Lakeland's Anthony Smith on recruitment, USF, more
There is so much talent in the state of Florida, that it is almost guranteed that from time-to-time, names are going to fly under the radar until late in the process. That's been the case thus far ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news