News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 10:54:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Going in-depth with Lakeland's Anthony Smith on recruitment, USF, more

Russell Johnson • RunningtheBulls
Recruiting Writer

There is so much talent in the state of Florida, that it is almost guranteed that from time-to-time, names are going to fly under the radar until late in the process. That's been the case thus far ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}