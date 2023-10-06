BullsInsider.com previously reported that USF offered Winkler in mid-September and we caught up to Winkler at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival last weekend to get an update on his blossoming recruitment.

TAVARES, Fla. – One of the few sophomores to earn an early offer from South Florida is Oak Ridge High School (Orlando, FL) forward Tim Winkler .

Winkler, who listed himself at 6-foot-10, 205-pounds moved to Florida last summer and enrolled at IMG Academy before transferring to Oak Ridge before the start of the current school year.

“It was great,” Winker said of his time at IMG Academy. “I benefited from that. I learned more on my X’s and O's but I came here [Oak Ridge] to develop my game more my skill set and my weight training and stuff.”

Nevada was first on board with an offer in 2021. Arizona State and Western Kentucky offered the Chicago native last year, Auburn and Florida offered in March, while the Bulls, Hampton, Hofstra and Ohio entered the picture last month.

Michigan hasn’t offered but invited Winkler for an unofficial visit last month and the Wolverines made a strong impression.

“I was great,” Winkler said. “They made me feel like family. It was a great time. We got to see the game. He showed me a great practice. It was fun.”

Winkler said that he has another unofficial visit scheduled – to USF on Oct. 10.

Bulls assistant coaches Ben Fletcher and William Small have visited Oak Ridge HS to watch Winkler work out with his teammates.

“They like my skill set, my talent and how hard I run the floor,” Winkler said before adding what he has been working on to get better. “My defense, running the floor, my jump shot as well. I’d say those three the most.”

RUSS’ REACTION

The USF staff likely got its first look at Winkler in Gainesville, FL in June during the scholastic live period. He has added some strength since leaving IMG Academy and has good size, length and athleticism for a stretch-four type player. He is better able to score and rebound in traffic due to gaining that strength. Winkler is also a good ball handler for his size and can get to the rim in a couple of dribbles from the high post. He is also figuring some things out, like, how to be productive against high level competition. Make no mistake, Winkler is on the come-up and is trending towards being a high level prospect.



