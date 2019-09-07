USF football falls to Georgia Tech, 14-10 on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. The Bulls had a chance to get the ball late for one more drive, but a penalty sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter

--ATLANTA

The University of South Florida Bulls missed late opportunities to leave Atlanta with a win and fall to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 14-10 on Saturday. It is the eight consecutive loss for the Bulls over two seasons.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Despite missed opportunities and inopportune penalties, the Bulls were in this game until near the end. USF had used three timeouts late in the fourth quarter in hopes of getting the ball back with time to score. Facing third and 12, Yellow Jackets’ quarterback, Tobias Oliver tried to run for a first down. He was stopped by USF linebacker, Patrick Macon, for no gain, but the way that stop happened triggered a review. The stop would have given the Bulls 2:19 to put together a final scoring drive. However, during the review, the officials determined that Macon’s tackle was intentional targeting. As a result, he was ejected from the game and Georgia Tech was awarded a first down and 15 yards. That allowed them to run out the clock.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Jordan Mason ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. Many of his runs were for little or no gain, but he took a handoff 32 yards in the fourth quarter at a time when momentum looked like it favored the Bulls. Georgia Tech didn’t score again, but they were able to win the field position battle late, when USF was trying to stage a comeback.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

USF had nine penalties for 95 yards. Two of those penalties in the second quarter, set the Yellow Jackets up with first down on the USF 13 yard line, from which they easily scored. Those back to back penalties and the subsequent touchdown literally cost USF the win.

WHAT A PLAY

On the first Georgia Tech possession of the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets were moving steadily down the field. After crossing into USF territory at the 49 yard line, Yellow Jackets’ receiver, Dylan Deveney, fumbled and USF’s Darius Slade recovered. Jordan McCloud came in at quarterback and connected with tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, for a 54 yard pass down inside the Georgia Tech one yard line.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This was an even matchup between two teams who are going through some growing pains with new coaches and new offensive philosophies. USF had plenty of opportunities to win the game, including a one yard run by Jordan Cronkrite, fumbled into the Georgia Tech end zone. On a positive note for the Bulls, the offense is starting to show some signs of life, which is a big improvement from last week. Both teams will have a week to regroup against a lower level of competition. Georgia Tech will host Citadel on September 14th, and the Bulls will host South Carolina State on the same day. The Yellow Jackets have a 12:30 PM EDT kickoff scheduled, with television broadcast on the ACC Network. USF and SC State will begin at 6 PM. That game will be viewable on ESPN3.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION!