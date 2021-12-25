Game Chat: South Florida vs. Wyoming
South Florida plays its third and final game at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic today against Wyoming. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The contest will be broadcast on ESPNU.
USF advanced to this game by defeating Hawai’i 76-69 Thursday night. It was the most points scored by the Bulls this season.
USF is 1-0 all-time versus Wyoming thanks to an 85-68 neutral court win on Dec. 6, 1991.
Join our premium chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.
Not already a subscriber?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.