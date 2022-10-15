TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 15, 2022) – South Florida (1-5, 0-2 AAC) and Tulane (5-1, 1-0 AAC) face off at 4 p.m. today at Raymond James Stadium in American Athletic Conference football action. The Bulls are playing their first game at Ray Jay in five weeks.

The game will air on ESPNU with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (reporter) calling all of the action.

Tulane, who received 42 points in the Associated Press Poll on Monday, holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series with USF.

