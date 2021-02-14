USF trails Tulane 17-21 in the all-time series, but has won four of the last five meetings. A win today would be the Bulls’ fourth straight win over the Green Wave. It would also mark the first time USF has beaten an American Athletic Conference opponent four consecutive times.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game may be viewed on ESPNU.

TAMPA, FLA., FEB. 13, 2021 – South Florida aims to break a two-game home losing streak when it hosts Tulane in the Yuengling Center for the program's annual Autism Awareness game.

-- USF went 32 days in between games due to Covid-19 protocols within the program and is playing just its second game since Jan. 9

-- Michael Durr is fourth in the AAC with 8.0 rebounds per game and Alexis Yetna ranks sixth with 7.1 per game.

-- Xavier Castaneda is shooting 55.0 percent (11-for-20) from three-point range over his last seven games.

-- As of Feb. 13, the Green Wave rank No. 29 nationally in scoring defense, as they surrender just 63.1 points per game this season. That number places them third in The American behind only No. 2 Houston (57.3) and No. 27 Memphis (62.9).

-- Tulane currently ranks first in The American in free throw percentage (.788), turnover margin (+3.7) and fewest turnovers per game (11.4). On the national scale, the Green Wave rank in the top 50 in all three categories as well as fewest fouls per game (15.8).