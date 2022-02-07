Game Chat: South Florida vs. Temple

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 7, 2022) – South Florida and Temple have a Monday meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in Tampa at the Yuengling Center.

The Bulls (6-14, 1-7 AAC) have dropped their last four games and have dropped eight of nine since Christmas.

The Owls (13-7, 6-3 AAC) have been one of the AAC's top road teams, winning four of six on their opponents' court, including three of four in conference play. Temple has also won six of its last seven games with its lone defeat coming at SMU.

