GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Temple

TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 23, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium today in search of its first American Athletic Conference win of the 2021 season when it faces Temple. The game may be watched on ESPNU+. Kickoff is slated for 7p.m..

USF (1-5, 0-2 American) is looking to end a 12-game conference losing streak that dates to Oct. 26, 2019. Temple (3-3, 1-1 American) hasn't played since Oct. 8 when they suffered a 52-3 shellacking at the hands of Cincinnati.