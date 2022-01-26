GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. SMU

TAMPA, Fla., (Jan. 26, 2022) -- The South Florida men’s basketball team seeks to improve its second straight home win when it faces SMU at Yuengling Center tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The game may be viewed on ESPN+.

The Bulls (6-11, 1-4 AAC), who had their Jan.22 game against Temple postponed due to COVID protocols within the USF program, are playing their first game since a 74-55 loss at No. 10 Houston on Jan. 18.

SMU (14-4, 5-1 AAC) has won four of its last five road games and 11 of its last 12 overall games.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Mustangs won the first matchup 77-65 in Dallas on Jan. 12.







