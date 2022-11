TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 26, 2022) -- South Florida (1-10, 0-7 AAC) closes its 2022 football season against No. 22 UCF (8-2, 5-3 AAC) in the War On I-4 tonight at Raymond James Stadium. Game time is at 7 p.m. ET. The game may be seen on ESPN2.

The Bulls trail in the series 7-6 but look to end a five-game skid with a victory tonight.

With the Knights move to the Big 12 Conference next season, the rivalry game will likely not be played as often.