 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. No. 21 Auburn
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 16:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. No. 21 Auburn

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 19, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball looks to get its first win over a ranked team since USF defeated No. 18 Louisville on Feb. 29, 2012 when it faces No. 21-ranked Auburn tonight at Amalie Arena. The game may be viewed on ESPN+

The Bulls (2-1, 0-0 American) are coming off a thrilling come from behind 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday.

The Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) have not played in seven days since defeating Louisiana-Monroe 93-65.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

