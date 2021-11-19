GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. No. 21 Auburn

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 19, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball looks to get its first win over a ranked team since USF defeated No. 18 Louisville on Feb. 29, 2012 when it faces No. 21-ranked Auburn tonight at Amalie Arena. The game may be viewed on ESPN+



The Bulls (2-1, 0-0 American) are coming off a thrilling come from behind 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday.

The Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) have not played in seven days since defeating Louisiana-Monroe 93-65.

