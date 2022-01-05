Game Chat: South Florida vs. No. 12 Houston
TAMPA, Fla., ( Jan. 5, 2022) -- South Florida welcomes No. 12-ranked Houston (12-2, 1-0 AAC) to Tampa for its American Athletic Conference opener after its Jan. 1 contest with East Carolina was postponed due to COVID issues in the ECU program.
Jamir Chaplin posted a season high 14-points in the Bulls (5-7, 0-0 AAC) most recent game – a 77-57 Christmas Day loss in the fifth-place game at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to Wyoming.
Join our premium chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.
Not already a subscriber?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.