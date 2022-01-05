 Live Chat: South Florida vs. No. 7/8 Houston
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-05 16:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Chat: South Florida vs. No. 12 Houston

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., ( Jan. 5, 2022) -- South Florida welcomes No. 12-ranked Houston (12-2, 1-0 AAC) to Tampa for its American Athletic Conference opener after its Jan. 1 contest with East Carolina was postponed due to COVID issues in the ECU program.

Jamir Chaplin posted a season high 14-points in the Bulls (5-7, 0-0 AAC) most recent game – a 77-57 Christmas Day loss in the fifth-place game at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic to Wyoming.

Join our premium chat with other USF fans by clicking HERE.

Not already a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
Don't miss out on this opportunity to get your first two-months ABSOLUTELY FREE! (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}