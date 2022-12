TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 22, 2022) -- South Florida hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) tonight at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center in the Bulls' final game of a three-game homestand. The game also marks the conclusion of the Bulls' non-conference slate. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

USF (6-6) defeated Hofstra 77-70 on Monday and seeks its fifth straight victory tonight.



NJIT (2-9) snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday when it defeated Niagara 62-53.



Read our game preview HERE.

