 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. NC A&T
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 16:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. NC A&T

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball looks to rebound from Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern when it hosts North Carolina A&T in non-conference action tonight. Tipoff at the Yuengling Center is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

USF (1-1) opened the season with a 75-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday but was defeated by Georgia Southern on Saturday 53-41.

A&T (0-2) comes to Tampa after losing at Jacksonville on Saturday and UNC-Greensboro on Tuesday.

South Florida Bulls, USF
{{ article.author_name }}