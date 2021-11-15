GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. NC A&T

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball looks to rebound from Saturday's loss to Georgia Southern when it hosts North Carolina A&T in non-conference action tonight. Tipoff at the Yuengling Center is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.



USF (1-1) opened the season with a 75-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday but was defeated by Georgia Southern on Saturday 53-41.



A&T (0-2) comes to Tampa after losing at Jacksonville on Saturday and UNC-Greensboro on Tuesday.

