Game Chat: South Florida vs. Memphis
TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 3, 2022) – South Florida hosts the Memphis Tigers tonight in the regular season's penultimate game. It is also Senior Night for the Bulls. Tip-off at Yuengling Center is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The Bulls (8-20, 3-11 AAC) enter Thursday's game fresh off a 56-54 win at Cincinnati Saturday night, which ended a six-game losing streak. South Florida's defense is the second-best in the AAC this season, allowing an average of just 64.4 points per game.
The Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) currently sit in third place in the American Athletic Conference standings with two games to play, one-half game behind SMU. Memphis went 6-1 in the month of February and has won eight of its last nine games.
-- Russel Tchewa is averaging 13 points and 6.5 rebounds in his last four games.
-- Senior Mark Calleja and Super Senior Javon Greene will be playing their final game in the Yuengling Center.
-- Javon Greene leads The American in steals per game with 1.8.
-- David Collins has played in 112 career games and needs two more to move into the top 10.