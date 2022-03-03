Game Chat: South Florida vs. Memphis

TAMPA, Fla., (Mar. 3, 2022) – South Florida hosts the Memphis Tigers tonight in the regular season's penultimate game. It is also Senior Night for the Bulls. Tip-off at Yuengling Center is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Bulls (8-20, 3-11 AAC) enter Thursday's game fresh off a 56-54 win at Cincinnati Saturday night, which ended a six-game losing streak. South Florida's defense is the second-best in the AAC this season, allowing an average of just 64.4 points per game.

The Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) currently sit in third place in the American Athletic Conference standings with two games to play, one-half game behind SMU. Memphis went 6-1 in the month of February and has won eight of its last nine games.