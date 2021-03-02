 Game Chat: South Florida vs. Memphis
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 19:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Chat: South Florida vs. Memphis

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA (March 2, 2021) – With two scheduled games remaining in the regular season, the South Florida men’s basketball team returns to the Yuengling Center on Tuesday night for a primetime game against Memphis. The 9 p.m. ET tip-off may be viewed on ESPNU.

It is senior night for USF (8-10, 4-8 AAC) who enter the game following a 98-52 beat down in H-Town to the Houston Cougars on Sunday.

Memphis (14-6, 10-3 AAC) won its fifth-straight game, and eighth in the last nine outings, Sunday at Cincinnati 80-74.

South Florida, USF. Bulls

-- Join our premium chat by clicking HERE

-- Freshman Caleb Murphy scored a career-high 20 points for USF when Memphis defeated the Bulls 58-57 in December.

-- Seniors Justin Brown and David Collins will be playing their final game in the Yuengling Center.

-- Justin Brown has played in his 119 career game for the Bulls. He will rank fourth all-time at USF in games played should he appear in the game.

-- David Collins has played in 112 career games and needs two more to move into the top 10.

-- Michael Durr and Alexis Yetna are game time decisions. Both missed Sunday’s game in Houston.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}