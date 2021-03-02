TAMPA (March 2, 2021) – With two scheduled games remaining in the regular season, the South Florida men’s basketball team returns to the Yuengling Center on Tuesday night for a primetime game against Memphis. The 9 p.m. ET tip-off may be viewed on ESPNU.

It is senior night for USF (8-10, 4-8 AAC) who enter the game following a 98-52 beat down in H-Town to the Houston Cougars on Sunday.

Memphis (14-6, 10-3 AAC) won its fifth-straight game, and eighth in the last nine outings, Sunday at Cincinnati 80-74.