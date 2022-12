TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 29, 2022) -- South Florida aims for its third consecutive win tonight when it hosts Massachusetts at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. Tonight's game marks the first game in a home-and-home series with UMass.



In their two games last week, the Bulls (2-5), defeated Saint Joseph's in Daytona Beach and St. Francis Brooklyn on Friday.

USF senior Jamir Chaplin and graduate student Keyshawn Bryant are both available for tonight's game and could start



To join the conversation with other Bulls fans click HERE.