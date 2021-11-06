GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Houston

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 6, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium today in search of its second American Athletic Conference win of the 2021 season when it faces No. 20/19 Houston. The game may be watched on ESPNU+. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

USF (2-6, 1-3 American) is looking to bounce back from a loss at East Carolina on Oct. 28.





The Cougars (7-1, 5-0 American) returned to the top-25 rankings after defeating previously unbeaten and then-No. 19/16 SMU last week.