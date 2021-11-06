 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Houston
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 17:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Houston

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 6, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium today in search of its second American Athletic Conference win of the 2021 season when it faces No. 20/19 Houston. The game may be watched on ESPNU+. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

USF (2-6, 1-3 American) is looking to bounce back from a loss at East Carolina on Oct. 28.


The Cougars (7-1, 5-0 American) returned to the top-25 rankings after defeating previously unbeaten and then-No. 19/16 SMU last week.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida Bulls, USF
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}