TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 19, 2022) -- South Florida hosts Hofstra tonight at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center in the Bulls' second game of a three-game homestand. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The homestand ends on Thursday against NJIT and will mark the end of non-conference play. The Bulls (5-6), are coming off a 59-55 win over Dartmouth Friday. The win marked the Bulls’ third in a row and their fifth in the last six games.

Hofstra (6-5) has lost two-straight games and has not played since Dec. 11. Guard Aaron Estrada enters the game ranked ninth in the NCAA in points per game (21.7).

