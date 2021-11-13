GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Ga. Southern

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 13, 2021) – The South Florida men's basketball team returns to the hardwood today for the first of two games in three days when Georgia Southern visits the Yuengling Center. Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+.

USF opened the season with a 75-54 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday.



Also on Tuesday, GSU used a late 7-0 run to pull away from Ball State 82-71.

